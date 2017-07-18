Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are issuing a Siver Alert for Thomas Emslie.

The 65-year-old was last heard from on Friday, July 7.

According to his guardian, Emsile had an argument with the management at his apartment complex, become angry and then left.

Emsile was last seen in the area of the Universtiy of New Mexico Hospital and may be in the area of St. Martins Hospitality Center near Mountain Road and Third Street.

He is 6-foot-1, weighs around 160 pounds, has green eyes and gray hair.

Emslie has health and mental health related issues.

If you have seen him or know where he might be you are asked to call police at 242-COPS