Santa Fe residents upset with location for proposed truck stop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Santa Fe Community College for a meeting over a proposed truck stop and it’s already got many in the capital city upset.

On Tuesday night, members of the community will get the chance to voice their concerns.

Officials are eyeing the plot of land off of I-25 along Cerrillos Road, right at the intersection of Rancho Viejo Boulevard, as the site for the proposed truck stop.

Some are worried that it could affect their wallets and the value of their homes.

“I have not run across very many people that want this,” said Lisa Burns,

With locations across the country, Pilot Flying J truck stops serve thousands of trucks a day with a convenience mart, restaurant, and showers on site.

But those are the last things people in the Rancho Viejo Neighborhood and Turquoise Plaza Business Park want to see here.

“I’m worried that I’m going to have to find a new place,” said Thomas Hill, business owner.

Hill owns an office across the street from the proposed truck stop. He along with other business owners we spoke with are worried it could potentially hurt their bottom line.

With 300 trucks expected in and out of the stop daily, Hill worries that will add to traffic tie-ups making hiring and retaining employees more difficult.

“Some of these people are commuting from Rio Rancho and Albuquerque to get here. And just going into work is going to be a pain in the neck,” said Hill.

People who live nearby are worried that the increased traffic will take away from the beauty of NM 14, also known as Turquoise Trail.

Stacy Stone says the scenic byway was one of the reasons why she and her husband moved here just weeks ago from Texas.

“There’s a lot of fumes that come from it and the noise of the diesel engines running all night. It just counters what we moved here to Santa Fe for,” said Stone.

Lights, noise, crime, and water pollution are also areas of concern that homeowners hope to get addressed at Tuesday’s public meeting.

A similar one last month ended abruptly when 200-plus attendees walked out in protest.

The proposed truck stop is expected to bring in $250,000 a year to the county from the property and gross receipts taxes and another $2 million to the state from the gas tax.

It would also employ around 70 to 80 people.

James Siebert, the planning consultant for the project, will be leading the meeting.

He says he has put together a team of engineers who are looking into these concerns through various studies.

“We have noise studies, we have air quality studies, we have light studies, and we’re on county water and county sewer. We are not drawing any water out of the ground or dumping any waste water into the ground. We are doing our very best to answer their concerns,” said Siebert.

Siebert says they’re required to have one community meeting before submitting an application to the county planning commission.

If appealed, it goes on to the Board of County Commissioners with commissioners making the final decision.

The meeting is expected to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Santa Fe Community College.

Siebert says they plan to have the truck stop open by late 2018, early 2019.

Santa Fe proposed truck stop View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Santa Fe proposed truck stop. Intersection where proposed truck stop will be. Santa Fe truck stop design Santa Fe truck stop design plans Santa Fe proposed truck stop.