Renderings show plans for De Anza Motor Lodge redesign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of anticipation, KRQE News 13 is getting a look at what the historical De Anza Hotel will look like when its face lift is complete.
It may be run down now, but over the course of a year, the building along Route 66 will become a trendy destination. The motel has been sitting vacant and deteriorating for years, but revitalization will begin this fall.
It will include state-of-the art amenities like a boutique, hotel and retail spaces, apartments and a restaurant with rooftop seating.
“This is cool for this district, for this neighborhood. It gives us a new iconic place to put at the end and the gateway of Nob Hill, and say this is cool neighborhood, it is a destination you want to be in,” City Councilor Pat Davis said.
Visitors will find historic Zuni artifacts and murals inside the building that make the De Anza a unique and historic hotel. The old sign will be refurbished as well.
Renderings of De Anza Motor Lodge redesign
Renderings of De Anza Motor Lodge redesign x
