Projected state reserve higher than expected

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- There’s more money than expected in New Mexico’s coffers, according to one top, government official. A finance leader says the state is not, in fact, at risk of running out of cash as lawmakers once thought. It also means there’s less of a chance New Mexico’s bond ratings will drop.

Bond ratings for the state are like credit scores, it measures New Mexico’s ability to repay loans.

The state would have a tougher time securing low borrowing costs for infrastructure projects with a lower rating.

Democrats said they had big concerns about the New Mexico’s bond rating at the end of the special session, which wrapped up at the end of May.

They pushed to raise taxes for things like gas and Internet sales and worried the governor’s veto would mean a rating drop.

It turns out, according to the state’s finance and administration deputy secretary, the state should hold onto a three percent financial cushion through the end of this fiscal year.

“We’re including, in our projection, this strength we’re seeing in fiscal year ’17 revenue that it seems like we should know by now but it’s still trickling in,” Finance and Administration Deputy Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said.

Governor Susana Martinez and the Legislatureure agreed to dip into money they borrowed allotted for infrastructure projects that had been put on hold.