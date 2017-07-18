Products by New Mexico business showcased in Washington

By Published:

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – A New Mexico business got to give sales pitch at the White House on Monday.

President Trump welcomed businesses from all 50 states Monday to showcase products made in America.

For companies like New Mexico-based Desert Plastics, it’s a chance to show the country its American Pride.

“A lot of them think we’re in flyover country, they don’t get a chance to hear us in the weeds all the time, and down in the dirt, and down in the trenches. This is a wonderful opportunity for us,” Joe Barr with Desert Plastics said.

Businesses say this is more than just show and tell. They hope their conversations with the Trump administration turn into future growth opportunities.

