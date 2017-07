ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a Roswell man. They say 35-year-old Adam Lopez’s family has not heard from him in two weeks.

Investigators say he is renting a room at the Eastern New Mexico University dorms in Roswell for the summer.

When his mom went to check on him, the dorm supervisor told her he had not seen Lopez in a few weeks, but all his belongings were there.

If you know anything about where he could be, call police.