Police investigate Santa Fe neighborhood in search of ‘South Capitol Creeper’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who live in one Santa Fe neighborhood continues to keep an eye out for the man dubbed as the “South Capitol Creeper.”

Now police are investigating a new report in the same area.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a woman told Santa Fe police that a prowler peered into a bedroom window on Saturday.

It allegedly happened in the same neighborhood where at least one man exposed himself, entered homes, and touched women who live alone.

The New Mexican also reports police couldn’t comment because the investigation was still open.