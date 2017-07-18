New Mexico creatives launch local online streaming platform

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new place to stream movies and shows was created right here in New Mexico. It’s called the Santa Fe Network.

While it’s common to see filming for big-time TV shows and movies here in New Mexico, the SFN creators say that often means Hollywood writers, producers, directors and actors traveling to use New Mexico as a backdrop.

“We’re really proud of that, but we haven’t been giving much to the writers and directors and producers who live here, who grew up here,” said Anna Darrah, SFN President.

The Santa Fe Network wants to change that, highlighting work made by locals.

Creators celebrated a launch last week of the site that allows people to stream local independent films, documentaries or shows for free.

Lee Zlotoff, the creator of “MacGyver” and a Santa Fe resident for nearly three years, is one of the founders.

“Now, you have food channels, you have car channels, you have home improvement channels, you have travel channels. No one has ever done a place-based channel before,” Zlotoff said of the Santa Fe Network.

SFN’s partners include George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones.”

The site currently features video from some of Martin’s events, hosting authors like Stephen King for a Q & A; or viewers can get a look behind the scenes of the Santa Fe Opera; or watch a documentary called “From Zimbabwe to Santa Fe.”

Now that there’s a place for all this local content, Zlotoff said partners are working to create new shows.

“There’s 50 car shows out there, but nobody has ever done a great show about the lowrider community in Espanola. That’s a show we want to do,” he said.

He also raised the possibility of a Santa Fe-based cooking show.

Local filmmakers can submit their work to the Santa Fe Network online.

The streaming site also features previews of big, box-office movies made in New Mexico and a list of projects currently filming here.