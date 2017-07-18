‘Monuments to America Tour’ makes a stop in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An RV is making its way through Albuquerque today to raise awareness of Trump’s review on national monuments.

The Center for Western Priorities’ “Monuments to America Tour” is a six-state RV road trip.

It aims to urge president trump and interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to stop the attack on national monuments.

Organizers say they hope to bring together business leaders, outdoor advocates, and elected officials in each state to discuss how to protect each state’s national monuments.

The group started in Colorado Monday and will continue their travel through Arizona, California, Nevada and finish in Utah on Saturday.