Dry air from the east will slide through the state over the next few days. This will result in fewer storms across most of New Mexico. The only area where we should see scattered showers will be across the western edge of the state. The break from the storms will not be long lived. We have another chance at widespread rain late this work week and into the weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
