ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the 2008 Brittani Marcell case has now been released.

Justin Hansen is accused of almost beating a 17-year-old Cibola High School student to death with a shovel.

Last week, despite charges against him, the judge pointed to a lack of criminal history and said Hansen is not a danger to the community.

Police arrested Hansen, nine years after the attack due to new DNA evidence.