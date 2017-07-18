Los Alamos Police arrest man after fight over tacos

By Published: Updated:
Lex Norman Deines
Lex Norman Deines

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A tirade over tacos landed a Los Alamos man behind bars.

Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday after a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto’s Taco Shop near the Labs.

Apparently Deines had received the wrong order and the employee refused to change it. Employees and witnesses say Deines said he was going to get a gun out of his car following the botched order.

Police arrived and took Deines to jail. He is facing charges for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s