Los Alamos Police arrest man after fight over tacos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A tirade over tacos landed a Los Alamos man behind bars.

Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday after a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto’s Taco Shop near the Labs.

Apparently Deines had received the wrong order and the employee refused to change it. Employees and witnesses say Deines said he was going to get a gun out of his car following the botched order.

Police arrived and took Deines to jail. He is facing charges for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.