Local museum hosts grown-ups only night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t just for kids, and one museum is demonstrating that by hosting an Adults Night with fire-themed activities.

Explora is offering a night for grown-ups with interactive “Fired Up!” activities on Friday, July 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Albuquerque Fire Department will bring their firetruck for an up close experience, plus there will be live music, telescopes, and HAM radios on hand. Food and refreshments will be available. General admission is $8; $5 for ages 65+, military, and students 18+ with ID.

For more information on the event or the museum, visit the Explora website.