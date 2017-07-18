Local heroes to be celebrated at a special luncheon in their honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two courageous officers who went beyond the call of duty are being honored at a luncheon hosted by ABQ Crime Stoppers.

The Board of Directors of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is hosting a celebration luncheon to honor Albuquerque Police Officer Chirs Poccia and International Protective Service Officer Jonathan Aguilar for their dedication protecting the community.

The luncheon will be on Friday, July 21 at noon. The lunch will be held at the Tanoan County Club. Tickets are $35 per person or $300 to sponsor a table of 10.

All proceeds will go toward keeping our community safe and criminals off the street.

For more information on the event, visit the Crime Stoppers website.