Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Overnight showers will fade through sunrise leaving behind a mostly to partly clear sky this morning. Afternoon storms will re-develop over the higher terrain by the noon hour before spreading out into surrounding locales through this afternoon and evening. Any given storm has the potential to drop heavy rain (causing localized flooding), strong winds and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will jump to the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state (noticeably warmer for those near the eastern stateline).

WEDNESDAY: Drier air punching in from the east will limit storm potential for those within central and eastern NM. Spotty storms will cling to areas near the western stateline with only a few isolated storms found farther east. Afternoon highs will stay near to just above seasonal averages (70s, 80s and 90s).

LATE WEEK: High pressure shifting and strengthening to our east will pull in more moisture over New Mexico. This increase in moisture will help fire off scattered to widespread storms over western and central NM… eventually spreading into the Eastern Plains by this weekend.

PRECIPITATION UPDATE:

Month-to-date total: 0.04″

Month-to-date average: 0.73″

Year-to-date total: 3.13″

Year-to-date average: 3.93″