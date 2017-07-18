Judge sends man accused of pushing toddler back behind bars



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A public defender challenged a Metro Court judge Tuesday by telling him he had no jurisdiction to remand her client back into custody. The judge disagreed, and now the Albuquerque man is back behind bars.

Police said Ricky Pacheco Jr., 26, pushed and severely injured a 2-year-old Friday afternoon because he was “frustrated.”

Pacheco’s girlfriend told Albuquerque Police detectives she left him alone with her two children and the 2-year-old boy she was babysitting.

“We trusted that man and that girl to take care of our baby,” Amber Armijo said. “You know we had a very good relationship with them.”

Armijo is the toddler’s aunt and one of the family members who showed up to Pacheco’s first court appearance.

Pacheco told police he was “frustrated” that day and used the “palm of his hand and shoved (the toddler) in the center of his chest backwards.”

According to the complaint, the toddler was rushed to UNMH and had to undergo emergency surgery due to a brain bleed.

Pacheco was released from jail over the weekend.

But Tuesday, in Metro Judge Kenny Montoya’s courtroom, a public defender pleaded with him not to send Pacheco back to jail, saying it was up to a District Court judge to make that decision.

“Has he gone in front of a District Court judge at this time?” Montoya asked.

“No your honor but these are the rules that apply,” the public defender said.

“I appreciate what you’re saying but I have jurisdiction and I’m going to remand him into custody and you’re welcome to oppose to District Court,” Montoya said.

Pacheco is now being held without bond and the case is headed to District Court.

A search on the court’s website shows no violence in Pacheco’s past. He’s now facing a felony child abuse charge.

As for the family of the toddler, they said he is still in the hospital.

“He can’t even open his eyes and this is the hardest thing to see and deal with right now,” Armijo said. “That’s my baby and we’re not going to stop fighting.”