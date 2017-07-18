John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect another round of scattered showers and storms across western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Albuquerque will once again have the opportunity to snag a storm or two that could deliver periods of heavy rainfall. Drier air will start to work in from the east, limiting storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

The monsoon moisture will restrengthen Friday and this weekend, expanding storm chances to include more of the state. With more cloud cover and showers expect afternoon highs to run a little cooler over the weekend.