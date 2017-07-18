In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino In The Hotel Andaluz

Chef Marc Quinonez from Mas Tapas Y Vino in The Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make a steak dish and announce the winner of their cooking contest, Adrian.
Recipe
- Zabuton Steak 8oz
- Asparagus Tips 4oz
- Preserved Lemon 2oz
- Red Chile Demi Glace 4oz
- Tortillas
Sear the meat on both sides until your desired temperature has been achieved. Then saute the asparagus in some garlic and butter. After that, warm up the sauce and pour over the meat. Once that is all done, top with preserved lemon pepper and garnish with the tortillas.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living