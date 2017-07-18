Helping Hands: Swing Fore The House

Peggy Graham, Board Chair and Sarah Newman, Development Director, both from Ronald McDonald House Charities, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Swing Fore The House, benefiting The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.

Swing Fore the House is Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New Mexico’s annual golf tournament held at Tanoan Country Club in northeast Albuquerque. The Tournament is a one-day four-person scramble including 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.18-hole flights.

For more information, visit their website.

