Former Moriarty coach accused of raping student back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Moriarty High School coach awaiting trial for various sex charges is due in court.

Damien Hyatt is set to face even more charges.

He is accused of bribing female students with alcohol, then raping them.

A criminal complaint reveals back in 2011, Hyatt was a senior and allegedly raped a 14-year-old freshman on campus.

Hyatt is expected in court for an arraignment where he’ll face charges including second-degree criminal sexual penetration and false imprisonment.

He’s due before a judge this afternoon.

