Former Lobo D.J. Peterson and 3 Mariners teammates take $683 Uber ride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – D.J. Peterson and three of his Tacoma Rainiers teammates can tell you exactly how much it costs to take an Uber from Phoenix, Arizona to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Peterson and his teammates were trying to avoid a 3am wake call for a road trip. A trip in which they would play a game the same day.

They all decided flying would be better, but when their flight from Phoenix to Albuquerque fell through Peterson, relief pitcher Mark Lowe, pitcher Pat Light and first baseman Dan Vogelbach decided to try and take an Uber to Albuquerque to make it in time for the start of a five game series against the Isotopes.

They found a driver willing to take them. Lowe explained the story on his Instagram account. The trip was 7 hours and cost $683.52. Peterson left a message for American Airlines on his Twitter page. He also gave the driver Hemand a five star rating.