For Your Information: TedXABQ

Beth Haley, TEDxABQ Executive Director and Monet Silva, TEDxABQ Board President, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the TEDxABQ 2017 Main Event.

TedXABQ is a forum of interesting speakers and topics and in 2017 they are expecting some exciting changes for this year’s main event. They have over seventeen speakers scheduled and ticket prices have been lowered. The event will take place on Saturday, September 9 in the Kiva auditorium in downtown Albuquerque.

