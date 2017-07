Vicki Lawrence, joined New Mexico Living to talk about a program designed to help people who suffer from CIU.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU), a form of chronic hives with no known cause. Vicki Lawrence has suffered from this disease for years and was finally able to get it under control. Now, she is a proponent of helping others who also suffer and she wants them to know CIU and You is here to help.

