Federal Officials close investigation into death of James Boyd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After many years, the investigation into the death of James Boyd has been closed by Federal Officials.

Tuesday the Justice Department announced, there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against the Albuquerque Police Department officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of James Boyd.

After a careful and thorough review into the facts surrounding the shooting, federal investigators determined that there is insufficient evidence prove beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of the federal statute. The evidence, when viewed as whole, indicates that the officers fired only after reasonably perceiving that Boyd posed a serious threat of physical harm to a fellow officer. At the time of the shooting, Boyd was brandishing two knives and was in close proximity to a canine handler. Additionally, the officers were aware of Boyd’s violent criminal history, mental health issues, and his repeated threats to kill officers during the standoff. Consequently, there is insufficient evidence to prove that the officers’ uses of deadly force were objectively unreasonable.

According to a release officials from the Department’s Civil Rights Divison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico and the FBI met Tuesday with Boyd’s family and their representatives to inform them of the decision.

The federal review sought to determine whether the evidence of the events that led to Boyd’s death were sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any officer’s actions violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes. Under the applicable federal criminal civil rights laws, prosecutors must establish, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a law enforcement officer willfully deprived an individual of a constitutional right. Courts define “willfully” to require proof that a defendant knew his acts were unlawful, and committed those acts in open defiance of the law. It is one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law.

In March 2014, police say 38-year-old James M. Boyd was the man who was shot and killed by police in the foothills.

The two officers involved, Dominque Perez and Keith Sandy were facing second-degree murder charges for the shooting and killing of Boyd in 2014.

From the beginning, both their attorneys claimed they were protecting a fellow K-9 officer who got too close to Boyd and his pocket knives.

After a trial in 2016, the jury could not come to a unanimous decison and Special Prosecutor Randy McGinn dropped the second-degree charge against Perez.

Since then, officer Dominique Perez has been reinstated by the Albuquerque Police Department.

This is a developing story.