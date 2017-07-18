Charity golf tournament tees up to celebrate 14th year in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraising golf event offers a day of fun to benefit children and their families.

Swing Fore the House is Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New Mexico’s annual golf tournament. The event is a one-day, four-person scramble including 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 18-hole flights, various contests, raffle, a silent auction and meals.

The proceeds go to help local New Mexico children and families. The tournament will be held on Monday, August 7.

There will be 7:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Flights, and the tickets are $125 for individual golfers, $500 for a foursome.

For more information on the event, visit the tournament website.