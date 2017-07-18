Cases against ex-superintendent may be combined

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cases might be combined for the former superintendent of a New Mexico School District facing a slew of fraud and forgery charges.

According to the Las Vegas Optic, prosecutors recently filed a motion to combine the two criminal cases against former Mora Superintendent Charles Trujillo.

Trujillo is facing fraud and forgery charges for using fake credentials to obtain state educator licenses and high-paying administrative positions with the Mora and Pecos school districts in different criminal cases.

Court documents say Trujillo’s attorney also agrees with combining both San Miguel County cases.