ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildlife rehab center in Espanola is caring for a new patient.

Blue Beary was taken to Cottonwood Rehab after trying to cross a road near Chama.

The 18-pound bear had a pretty significant break and cuts, but with the help of Dr. Kathleen Ramsay and the Veterinary Care Hospital in Albuquerque she is well on her way to recovery.

Unfortunately, it won’t come cheap.

