Arts startup Meow Wolf sells out small equity offerings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The startup company behind a popular immersive art exhibition space in New Mexico says it has raised more than $1 million through an online private stock offering aimed at small investors.

Meow Wolf announced Monday it reached the fund raising goal by offered equity stakes in increments of as little as $1,000 through the crowdsourcing website WeFunder.

A preliminary offering in late June and was followed by a broader sale starting on Saturday.

The company says it quickly reached its annual cap on equity crowdfunding for small investors under federal regulations.

More than 500,000 visitors have flocked to Meow Wolf’s kaleidoscopic walk- and crawl-through exhibit space since early 2016.

CEO Vince Kadlubek describes the investment as a leap of faith as the company seeks to expand into major U.S. cities.