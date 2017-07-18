ART construction worker helps blind man cross busy intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man said he witnessed a random act of kindness at an intersection that’s usually busy.

He said it’s something he doesn’t see everyday, so he took pictures of it.

“Before the ART project this intersection was an extremely dangerous intersection, and I feel that even more so with the construction going around,” David Martinez said.

But on Monday afternoon, something caught his eye.

“I happened to see a young construction worker guiding a blind man by his shoulder across, and I thought it was such a wonderful act of kindness,” Martinez said.

He said when he saw that, he felt it was an important reminder for everyone to be kind to those in need.

“I’d snap a couple of pictures just to show people that there are a lot of good things revolving around the ART project in Albuquerque,” Martinez said.

That construction worker is Anthony De Luca. He wasn’t able to speak with us on camera Tuesday, but he said it wasn’t a random act of kindness. It came naturally to him because his parents always taught him to be kind to those who need it.

It’s a lesson Martinez believes more people in the community should learn from.

“Everybody to watch out for other people and to help people, especially those that are most in need,” he said.

Martinez doesn’t know the man or De Luca, but he said he stuck around long enough to see the blind man’s appreciation for De Luca’s help.

“After he got near the end of the intersection he just looked really relieved because of the construction there’s a lot of changing dynamics of the way traffic flows,” Martinez said.

De Luca did tell us that he loves his job as a construction worker and wouldn’t hesitate to help another person walk across the street while on the job.

A spokesperson with ART said they are working with the New Mexico Commission for the Blind to develop a plan of access for the visually impaired when the project is complete.