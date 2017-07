ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman reported missing is not believed to be in any danger.

Lenore Kozlowski was last seen Sunday. The Albuquerque Police Department’s missing persons detectives have handled the case and have determined she is no longer in New Mexico and is in California.

They say it was a planned trip and she may have misled her family and friends about where she was going and why.

Detectives say they have no reason to believe that she is there against her will.