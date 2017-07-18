Albuquerque man accused or abusing 11-day-old baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars accused of abusing an 11-day-old baby.

Larry Sanchez, 28, told police he was cooking and went to check on the infant, but accidentally dropped the pan on her, causing a bruise on her chest.

However, the criminal complain shows doctors found bruises on the baby’s back, foot and genital area, as well as three fractured ribs. The baby’s mother also says she has noticed bruises on her 5-year-old step-son.

She says Sanchez has been acting funny lately and saying their home had ghosts and evil spirits. Police believe that behavior is drug-related.

Sanchez is charged with child abuse.