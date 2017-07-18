52-year-old man dies after standoff with Las Cruces police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces police officer is on administrative leave following a standoff that ended with the death of a 52-year-old man.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports the officer fired at least one gunshot at the man Monday, but authorities are still investigating the circumstances. They say a handgun was found inside a sedan where the man had barricade himself.

Police Spokesman Dan Trujillo says officers had received reports of suspicious activity and a person who was possibly armed with a knife or some other weapon before the shooting.

Police say a flash-bang device was detonated at the scene, but there was no response from the man.

Officers then approached the vehicle and found the man unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound.

Police haven’t identified the man or the officer.