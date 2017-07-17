UNM rolls out new logo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has quietly adopted a new logo.

A committee led by Anderson School Marketing Professor John Benavidez came up with the new logo back in April after some felt the old logo featuring Mesa Vista Hall was outdated.

UNM says the received mostly positive feedback and last month the interim president officially approved it for roll out.

UNM has already updated its social media with the new logo and is working on changing everything else in time for the fall semester.