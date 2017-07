SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study points out that New Mexico college graduates get a big bang for their buck.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican student loan hero says state graduates see an average return of more than 150 percent of tuition costs within five years, which is the second best in the nation.

The paper says New Mexicans with bachelor degrees earn an average of over $43,000 per year after graduation.

Wyoming ranks first and Arkansas ranks third.