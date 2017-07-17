Santa Fe police: Man arrested, second suspect wanted in violent attack

By
Daniel Tadege
Daniel Tadege

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is charged and police are still looking for another suspect in a nearly deadly attack.

Santa Fe Police responded Friday night to reports of an injured man near Highway 599. The victim says two people approached him outside of his home and forced him into their vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was beaten with a gun and a glass bottle.

He was told to “bleed in a McDonald’s cup because if he bleeds on the floor they’d shoot him.”

Police eventually arrested 20-year-old Daniel Tadege and charged him with kidnapping and attempted murder. They are still looking for a 17-year-old suspect.

The victim told police he knows the suspects, but a motive for the attack is still unknown.

