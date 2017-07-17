Residents told to expect delays as crews fix water main break near Montgomery and Tramway

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Residents in one part of Northeast Albuquerque could see some delays heading into work Monday morning.

This as numerous lanes on Montgomery near Tramway remains closed as crews continue to repair a water main break.

Officials told us they hoped to have it fixed by Saturday but it appears that there is still more work to be done.

On Friday afternoon, the water authority sent out a notification of the water main break on the app called “Next Door.”

Crews have been working to repair a leak in a 24-inch transmission line on Landau along Montgomery Boulevard. This is just east of Tramway, across from the Smith’s.

Traffic at the intersection of Montgomery and Tramway was affected all weekend long.

The break is right in the middle of the road which means only one lane open in each direction is open.

While we weren’t told about any outages, residents in this area were told they could see low water pressure or lose service temporarily, particularly in the Glenwood Hills Neighborhood.

It’s unclear right now if Smith’s was affected by this water main break.

Water Authority officials told us to expect traffic problems in the area over the “next few days” as they work on a permanent fix.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s