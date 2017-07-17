Albuquerque mom: Man threw knife into minivan full of children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction presents many obstacles for drivers at Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue, but on July 16, an Albuquerque family had to deal with a different kind of road block.

“There was a guy directing traffic, telling cars which way they could go, if they could go up Central,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

She said her husband drove around him.

“He ran towards our car with the knife trying to stab my husband,” said the woman.

So, she said her husband stepped on the gas, trying to get away from the man. The mother said three of six children were in the back seat.

“He stabbed straight through the back window where the kids were sitting,” she said.

There was glass everywhere. The family took several pictures immediately after the attack, one shows the knife the mom said the man used.

“They were all crying, the babies were screaming, they were in shock,” said the mom about her children.

She said the youngest baby, only 1 years old, had a cut on her head from the attack, and another child was also cut either from the knife, or the glass. She said her family is now living in fear.

“All my kids slept in one room last night, they all wanted sleep in my room,” she said.

Albuquerque Police arrested John Lucero, and he appeared before a judge on Monday.

The mom whose family was involved in the incident also appeared in court, with all of her kids. She showed the judge the cut on the little girl’s head.

“I don’t think he should be out,” said the woman to the judge.

A sentiment the judge agreed with, giving Lucero a no bond hold. Lucero faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.