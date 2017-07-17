New Mexico to get federal funds for drug court programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico could receive up to $1.7 million in federal funding over the next several years to help support drug court treatment programs.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Such programs combine the sanctioning power of courts with treatment services to reduce further criminal justice involvement.

Officials say they also promote recovery for people with substance use disorders or those dealing with mental disorders and substance abuse issues.

Supporters say that by reducing the health and social costs of substance abuse, treatment drug courts can benefit public safety.