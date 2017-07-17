New Mexico revises guidelines to recruit more nurses

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico is revising guidelines related to the hiring of nurses in hopes of bolstering recruiting in rural and underserved areas of the state.

The Health Department made the announcement Monday, saying state agencies will be able to hire recent graduates who are unlicensed but have obtained short-term permits to practice under the supervision of a licensed nurse or nurse practitioner.

Gov. Susana Martinez says the changes will help alleviate a critical shortage around the state.

All but one of New Mexico’s 33 counties are designated by the federal government as health professional shortage areas.

The state also has created a new classification of job positions that will allow for the hiring of medical assistants to complete administrative and clinical tasks in public health clinics and other state facilities.