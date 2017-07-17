New Mexico family continues to seek Purple Heart for father

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico family is renewing an effort to seek a Purple Heart for a family member who was injured during a firefight on a battlefield in Morocco and spent 14 months as a prisoner.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports George Gay left his farm in Hatch to enlist in the Army during World War II.

After three years, Gay made it back home with many injuries but was never awarded a Purple Heart while he was alive.

Gay’s son, Hebert, say they have tried three times to seek the recognition, but have been told that there is no record of Gay receiving injuries as of result of hostile action.

A friend has asked her military connections to help the family as they try resubmitting the case to the Army board one last time.