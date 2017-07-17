Mike Bradbury says his Lobo women’s team will be talented

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he takes his Lobo women’s basketball team through its final week of summer workouts, Head Coach Mike Bradbury sounds like a man who knows something good could happen.

“The new players are living up to expectations,” said Bradbury. “Talent will not be a problem this year.”

Bradbury was very vocal last season about his team’s lack of talent.

“We will play 9, 10, 11 people which will be totally different than last year,” said Bradbury.

The Lobos also plan to be fast paced on the offensive side of the basketball.

“We are going to shoot the first open shot we get,” said Bradbury. “It shouldn’t take more than ten seconds.”

Defensively, the Lobos want to bring the pressure.

“Last year, let’s be honest, that was about as boring as you can play, but it was the only way we could play,” said Bradbury.

With their new style of play Bradbury’s Lobos will play a non conference schedule made before their arrival and littered with solid teams.

The Lobos will face Oklahoma, UTEP and rival New Mexico State on the road. They will host Texas Tech, Illinois, Marquette, Wichita State and Navy.

“Our schedule is what fans would call exciting,” said Bradbury. “I would call ridiculous.”

Bradbury believes his team will be a double digit underdog for most of those games, but he said if his team can do well against the tough teams it could mean good things for conference play.

On the recruiting front, Bradbury said he has one more scholarship that he would be willing to use on a good transfer. If that does not develop, he will just save it for another time. The Lobos will start the season November 1 with an exhibition at home against Eastern New Mexico.