Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

After a Monday where the Albuquerque metro area got pounded with heavy rain we will see a brief drying trend through mid-week. The chance for showers will go down both Tuesday and Wednesday before ramping up by the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90s with a chance of a scattered shower but those showers will be harder to come by over the next few days. We are watching the weekend closely for a nice uptick in storms and a better monsoon flow.

