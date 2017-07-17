KRQE Cares Food campaign to collect food for homeless students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Approximately 4,000 Albuquerque Public School students are homeless here in our community and KRQE Cares is sponsoring an annual campaign to provide them with food.

The KRQE Cares Food for Kids campaign has partnered with Albertson’s to collect food for homeless students to benefit the APS Title 1 Homeless Project.

Food donations are being accepted at Albertson’s all over the city and the list of non-food items needed can be viewed at the APS Title 1 Homeless Project website.

Those items include:

Shampoo and conditioner

Bar soap

Hand sanitizer

Deodorant

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Chapstick

Dental floss

Hair brushes and combs

Hair ties

Body wash For more information on what to donate, where, or how long the drive lasts, visit the KRQE Cares website.