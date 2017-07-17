Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Cloud cover will increase as we climb further into the day. Expect high temperatures to top out near seasonal averages statewide, leaving the Albuquerque-metro area in the low 90s by late day. We have plenty of moisture to fire off spotty to scattered storms this afternoon – most favorable for areas in and around the higher terrain.

TUESDAY: Another day of scattered storms and near-normal temperatures on tap. Expect highs to top out in the low 90s across the Rio Grande Valley under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

MIDWEEK: Drier air working in over the state will limit rain chances over eastern and central NM. Spotty to scattered storms are still likely over western NM – threats: heavy rain leading to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. Afternoon highs will be warm with widespread 70s, 80s and 90s (nearing low 100s farther east).