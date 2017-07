ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you ready to cut loose? Maybe ready to ride into the Danger Zone? Then you’re ready for the State Fair.

Expo New Mexico announced Monday that Grammy award winning artist Kenny Loggins has been added to the State Fair concert lineup, performing at the Rodeo on Saturday, September 16.

Loggins is known for hits including “Footloose” and “Danger Zone” from the movie “Top Gun.”

The New Mexico State Fair kicks off September 7.