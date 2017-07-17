July 17th Morning Rush: Man accused of brawling with a police officer due before judge

1. An Albuquerque man accused of brawling with police is due before a judge Monday morning. John Sena, 36, was the man caught on police lapel video kicking an officer, trying to grab another officer’s taser and then strangling him with his own lapel and radio cords. Monday he will be arraigned on his charges related to this case including battery upon a peace officer.

2. It will be a longer wait for a vote on the new GOP health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Senate Republicans were hoping for a vote this week, but say their timeline has been pushed back as they wait for Senator John McCain to recover surgery. Some say it proves how close the vote is expected to be. Also, the CBO says its analysis that was set to be released Monday will also be delayed.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky.

4. The son of a World War II vet is hoping to gain some ground this week in seeking a posthumous purple heart for his father. The Las Cruces Sun News reports that Hubert Gay’s father George enlisted in the army in May of 1942, fought in several battles during the war, was a POW and was shot three times. However, his discharge papers say he wasn’t wounded. After an appeal that portion was corrected. Hubert says they’ve already tried three times to get him the recognition.

5. Time is running out for your chance to own a piece of an art exhibit that’s taken the state by storm. Meow Wolf, is now selling shares of the company. Until now, Meow Wolf has kept investment opportunities limited, requiring a minimum of $100,000. Now, through an online crowd-funding site wanna-be shareholders only have to invest $1,000. The campaign will close as soon as it hits $1-million dollars. At last check, it’s already at over $900,000.

The Morning’s Top Stories