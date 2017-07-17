Judge orders separate trials for victims of former APS teacher accused of sex crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former APD teacher accused of child sex crimes was back in court Monday.

Kenneth Jehle is accused of touching a Taft middle school student and making her watch him touch himself at his Albuquerque home. APS later fired him.

Monday in court a judge decided there will be a separate trial for two different victims involved.

The first is set to begin August 14.

Jehle is now allowed to travel out of state to go home but must return by Saturday.

He is facing more than 37 years behind bars.