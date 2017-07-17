John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Monsoon season is starting to take hold across New Mexico. An area of high pressure to the east of the state will help steer moisture into western New Mexico over the next couple of days. Expect decent rounds of showers and storms along and west of the central mountain chain with a few storms possibly turning severe.

A second area of high pressure will slide over the state on Wednesday, helping to reduce the number of storms across the west. With fewer storms and more sunshine, temperatures will heat up, especially for the east. That high will merge with the area of high pressure sitting to the east allowing for the moisture door to reopen into the weekend.