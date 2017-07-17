Isotopes’ infielder Jordan Patterson is PCL Player of the Week, again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Patterson has done it again. The Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman is the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week. Patterson batted .471 with four home runs and nine RBI in a four game week.

It is the fourth time in the last five weeks that a member of the Albuquerque Isotopes has been honored by the league. Patterson is in his fifth professional season. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2013 First Year Player Draft.

The Isotopes are home for five games against the Tacoma Rainiers. Game one is Monday night. The Isotopes and Rainiers will play a double header Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.