In The Kitchen: Grilled Chicken, Zucchini and Cauliflower

Andrew Bustos from Precision On The Go, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make Grilled Chicken, Zucchini and Cauliflower.

Precision On The Go focuses on the importance of using local produce and products.

Recipe for Grilled Chicken Zucchini & Cauliflower

2 ea Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

1 ea Zucchini Sliced at a Bias

4 oz Cauliflower Poached

2 lemons. 1 grilled in slices. Reserve other for juicing

Grill the chicken. Grill the vegetables. Serve together.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living